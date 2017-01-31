4 Things To Know: Trump Ousts Acting AG, Audi Recall & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From President Trump firing the acting AG to a massive Audi recall, here are the four stories to know for Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Trump Ousts Acting AG

We could soon see a 3rd attorney general since Donald Trump became president. On Monday, Sally Yates was fired and Dana Boente was named the acting Attorney General. Trump’s nominee, Senator Jeff Sessions is expected to be approved by a senate judiciary committee today. A full senate vote is still needed for his confirmation. President Trump will also name his nominee for Supreme Court judge tonight.

ACA Sign Ups

It’s the last day to sign up for insurance under the Affordable Care Act, but not in Minnesota. Last month, more than 4 million people chose 2017 plans on the federal exchange. On Saturday, MNsure announced a special enrollment period to give Minnesotans additional time to purchase insurance. It runs from tomorrow through the following Wednesday.

Audi Recall

Another auto maker is recalling hundreds of thousands of cars. Two different defects are forcing Volkswagen’s Audi brand to recall 576-thousand cars in the U.S. The company says some compact cars, convertibles and SUVs may have engines with electric coolant pumps that can overheat and cause a fire. Another defect involves water soaking into the foam around air bag inflators, which could spew metal into the vehicles.

Minnesota Wild Road Trip

It’s back to work for the Minnesota Wild. With All-Star weekend over, the team starts a four-game road trip through Canada Tuesday night. They’ll be in Edmonton to take on the red hot Oilers who’ve won 6 of their last 7 games. Minnesota’s last game was on Thursday when they beat the Blues 5 to 1. Puck drop is at 8.