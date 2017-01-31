Best Low Carb Dishes In Minnesota

By Allen Foster Low carb is not a low key dining experience. You can light up your taste buds with an electrifying explosion of flavor thanks to the remarkable ingenuity of some of Minnesota’s culinary masterminds. Fusing meat, veggies, and other munchables from a cornucopia of cuisines while keeping the grains, starches, fruits, and sugars out of the picture provides for a daring taste-venture in the capable hands of these accomplished chefs. Following are some of the best low carb dishes in the “Land of 10,000 Lakes!”

It’s Greek To Me

626 West Lake St.

Minneapolis, MN 55408

(612) 825-9922

www.itsgreektomemn.com Located in the heart of Minneapolis, It’s Greek To Me is a friendly, atmospheric eatery that has been owned and run by the Arambadjis family for over 25 years. The restaurant features a wide variety of authentic Greek dishes, such as Moussaka, Dolmades, and Spanakopita, which are all designed to satisfy the cravings of even the hungriest of patrons. Since the cuisine specializes in seafood and grilled meats, it’s a prime location to find an abundance of low carb options. The It’s Greek To Me Gyro is a savory combination of beef and lamb mixed with spices and sliced hot from a vertical rotisserie.

Butcher & The Boar

1121 Hennepin Ave.

Minneapolis, MN 55403

(612) 238-8888

www.butcherandtheboar.com Opened in 2012, Butcher & the Boar specializes in creating a festive dining experience that focuses on American craft food. With an emphasis on fresh ingredients sourced from local farms and prepared with exquisite culinary technique, this award-winning establishment is a Minneapolis favorite. Butcher & The Boar has an incredible selection of finely crafted food options for diners of all preferences. For excellent low carb fare, the Spice Rubbed Skuna Salmon with cauliflower mousseline, balsamic glazed crimini mushrooms, and hazelnuts is a must-try delight. Live. Full. Boar.

Brasa Rotisserie

600 E. Hennepin Ave.

Minneapolis, MN 55414

(612) 379-3030

www.brasa.us Conveniently located just across the Hennepin Avenue Bridge, Brasa Rotisserie is a nourishing eatery that delivers an expansive assortment of food that is inspired by the traditional ingredients and flavors of cuisines found in the southern U.S., Caribbean, and Mexico. The 100% natural meat is sourced locally and the generous portions are often the perfect size for sharing or sampling. For an exhilarating low carb adventure, try the Rotisserie Chicken Plate with Creole style dry rub and a Romaine & Mozzarella Salad. Related: Best Spicy Food Restaurants In Minnesota

The Local

931 Nicollet Mall

Minneapolis, MN 55402

(612) 904-1000

www.the-local.com The Local is located right on the corner of 10th Street and Nicollet Mall. The welcoming two-floor establishment looks and feels like an authentic Irish Pub, complete with an 80-foot bar and countless little hideaways — such as the Kissing Room — for a much more private encounter. Founded in 1997, this wondrous labyrinth of Celtic culture features an incomparable culinary craftsmanship that will astound your taste buds. For the carb-aware diner, the go-to meal is the hearty Steakhouse Salad featuring seared pieces of pub steak, caramelized onion, gorgonzola, tomato, pickled pepper and sweet potato on mixed greens in a house vinaigrette.