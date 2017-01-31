Dayton Calls For $74 Million To Beef Up State Cyber Security

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Gov. Mark Dayton is calling for $74 million for cyber security.
Experts say Minnesota’s internet technology services are highly vulnerable to cyber attack. In fact, some of the state’s computer systems are so old, they pre-date the cell phone and laptop.
The sate’s computers have the private data of 5.5 million Minnesotans and connects every city and county in the state. Administration officials say a major cyber attack could jeopardize public safety and cause significant disruption.
“We can’t be wrong once,” Minnesota IT Commissioner Thomas Baden said. “Thirty-five thousand users. All the cities, all the state, 35 end points. We can’t be wrong once.”
State IT officials say some of the computers are so old, when they break down, retired IT workers have to come in to repair them because the younger experts have no experience using the outdated technology.