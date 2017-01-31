Gov. Dayton Calls Trump Executive Orders ‘Ill-Conceived’, Some ‘Unconstitutional’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton and Lt. Governor Tina Smith have both released statements criticizing President Donald Trump’s recent Executive Orders.

Seven days into his first term, Mr. Trump issued more than a dozen executive actions, which include a government-wide freeze on new and pending regulations, the reinstatement of a policy that bars U.S. funding to health providers abroad that discuss abortion as an option and a call for the construction of a physical wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

However, the move that has created the most controversy is the travel and refugee ban, which blocks people from entering the U.S. from seven predominantly Muslim countries and halts admission for Syrian refugees.

On Tuesday, Dayton and Smith released joint statements reacting to the orders.

Here’s Dayton’s:

“My Administration is closely monitoring the ill-conceived Executive Orders that have recently been issued by the White House. Some of them are unconstitutional. Others are antithetical to our American values. All of them have ramifications for our state and our people. As these and future Executive Orders are issued, I have instructed my Cabinet to determine what impacts they will have in the lives of Minnesotans. “I support the statement made yesterday by Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson. I will work with her to defend the rights, freedoms, and Constitutional guarantees of the people of Minnesota. I will uphold my sworn oath to ‘support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Minnesota,’ and do everything possible to ensure that every Minnesotan is treated lawfully and fairly.”

And Smith’s:

“Americans, and Minnesotans especially, are decent, fair, and open-minded people. The executive orders issued in recent days defy our core beliefs as Americans, and go against the founding principles of our nation. This is not who we are. “I stand in solidarity with all those who are demanding the respect, freedom and dignity of our friends and neighbors in Minnesota. And I stand in fervent opposition to all those who seek to divide us by attacking refugees and immigrants in our state, and around the country. “We will face many challenges in the days ahead, as a state, as a nation, and as Minnesotans. But as Americans, we will keep working to enhance understanding, expand opportunity, and protect the rights of every person in this country. In doing so, we make Minnesota and the nation even stronger.”

Dayton talked with Esme Murphy on Sunday, and discussed his cancer diagnosis and the executive orders.