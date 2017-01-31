Faribault PD: Man Suspected In Several Indecent Exposure Cases Charged

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Faribault police say they now have a suspect in a series of indecent exposure cases over the past several months.
Two female joggers told police that a man opened his minivan doors to reveal he was masturbating when they were running by on the afternoon of Jan. 22.
Police were able to track down the van soon after and interviewed the driver, 25-year-old Jose Elizandro Cordova-Garcia.
Investigators were able to link the suspect to at least three other cases from last summer. Cordova-Garcia also took police to the site of a previous flashing incident near Gold Star Manufacturing.
Police say he was charged with one count of indecent exposure, and could possibly be charged later in other cases.
