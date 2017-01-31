MPD: Girl In Custody After Family Member Fatally Stabbed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A girl is in police custody Tuesday night in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man in Minneapolis.
Police say it happened just before 5 p.m. at a residence on the 3200 block of 6th Street North in the Hawthorne neighborhood.
The victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died.
Investigators say the girl was related to the man. She was taken to a local hospital for evaluation before being booked into the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.
Police are investigating, and are asking anyone with information on this case to call the MPD Tip Line at 612-692-TIPS (8477). People can also text anonymously to 847411 (TIP411), enter MPD, a space and then their tip.
Comments are closed.