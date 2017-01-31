Go Red For Women This February

For the month of February, WCCO is honored to partner with the American Heart Association of Minnesota on their Go Red For Women campaign.

Go Red For Women inspires women to make lifestyle changes, mobilize communities, and shape policies to save lives. United, we are working to improve the heart-health of women – mothers, sisters, daughters, friends — and their families in our community.

Over the past 10 years, through the Go Red For Women campaign, the American Heart Association has helped save more than 627,000 women from heart disease. However, the work is not done.

Heart disease and stroke are still the number one killer of women.

To learn more about heart conditions and stroke, click here. For heart healthy living tips, click here.

Join WCCO and wear red on Friday, Feb. 3 for National Wear Red Day.

Also join WCCO’s Kylie Bearse at the Go Red Health Expo on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mall of America. The expo will feature healthy cooking demos, blood pressure screening, pet and human CPR training and fashion shows for both women and dogs.

For more information on the event, click here.