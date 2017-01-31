Go Red For Women This February

January 31, 2017 1:39 PM
Filed Under: Accomplish MN

For the month of February, WCCO is honored to partner with the American Heart Association of Minnesota on their Go Red For Women campaign.

Go Red For Women inspires women to make lifestyle changes, mobilize communities, and shape policies to save lives. United, we are working to improve the heart-health of women – mothers, sisters, daughters, friends — and their families in our community.

Over the past 10 years, through the Go Red For Women campaign, the American Heart Association has helped save more than 627,000 women from heart disease. However, the work is not done.

Heart disease and stroke are still the number one killer of women.

To learn more about heart conditions and stroke, click here. For heart healthy living tips, click here.

Join WCCO and wear red on Friday, Feb. 3 for National Wear Red Day.

Also join WCCO’s Kylie Bearse at the Go Red Health Expo on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mall of America. The expo will feature healthy cooking demos, blood pressure screening, pet and human CPR training and fashion shows for both women and dogs.

For more information on the event, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia