Lawmakers Seek To Extend Bar Hours During 2018 Super Bowl Weekend

January 31, 2017 12:34 PM
Filed Under: Minneapolis Bars, Super Bowl

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers appear ready to let football fans drink a bit later when the Super Bowl comes to Minneapolis in 2018.

A Senate committee heard a bill Tuesday to allow liquor license holders in Hennepin and Ramsey counties apply to stay open until 4 a.m. during Super Bowl weekend. That’s two hours later than usual.

Sen. Karin Housley, the bill’s author, says the bill is similar to legislation from past years for the 2008 Republican National Convention and the 2014 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Senators asked few questions on the bipartisan legislation and set the bill aside for inclusion in a larger liquor bill.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia