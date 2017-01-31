Police: Maple Grove, Osseo Schools Burglarized

January 31, 2017 12:40 PM
Filed Under: Burglary, Maple Grove, Osseo

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Maple Grove and Osseo are investigating multiple thefts at area schools, as well as nearby homes.

Police Capt. Adam Lindquist said that the Osseo senior and junior high schools were both burglarized a few days before Christmas.

That same night, Dec. 21, a number of residential burglaries were also reported, just north of Osseo Junior High School.

Lindquist reported that on Jan. 25, Maple Grove Junior High was burglarized. An overnight employee there contacted police, who arrived on the scene, but the employee had already chased the intruder out of the building by that point.

Police said that in all three school break-ins, the suspect apparently gained entry through a roof access portal. The suspect used a crowbar or similar tool; the marks on the door of one of the home burglaries matched with those at the schools.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.

