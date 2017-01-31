Minnesota Politicians Respond To Trump’s Supreme Court Pick

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Tuesday night, Donald Trump announced his pick for the 9th seat on the Supreme Court: Judge Neil Gorsuch of the Federal Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit.

According to CBS News, Gorsuch is considered a staunch conservative much in the mold of Scalia’s colorful writing and “originalist” interpretation of the Constitution, which argues that the country’s founding document should only be interpreted as the founders intended, and interpretations should not adapt to match societal values.

If confirmed by the Senate, Gorsuch would fill the seat left vacant when Justice Antonin Scalia died nearly a year ago. Then-president Obama offered a nominee soon after — Judge Merrick Garland — but Senate Republicans refused to hold a hearing, let alone confirm, the former president’s pick.

That left Democrats with bitterness and resentment to a Supreme Court justice they thought was theirs to choose. That bitterness shone through in their response to Trump’s announcement, including several Minnesota Democrats:

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Before the announcement of Gorsuch as Trump’s SCOTUS pick, Klobuchar promised a “very thorough vetting” of any Trump nominee on CBS This Morning Tuesday.

Sen. Al Franken

“Long before his election, President Trump promised to appoint a Supreme Court justice in the mold of Antonin Scalia, who held a deeply conservative view of the Constitution and the Court. In the coming weeks, I will be closely examining Neil Gorsuch’s background, but I have serious concerns about his judicial philosophy—especially on issues like access to justice, corporate accountability, workers’ rights, and women’s health. I was hopeful that the President would have selected someone like Merrick Garland, a consensus candidate lauded by the same Republicans who ultimately refused to hold a hearing on him for nearly a year.”

Rep. Betty McCollum

“After Republicans used outrageously partisan tactics to deny President Obama’s eminently qualified Supreme Court nominee a fair hearing, President Donald Trump has launched an all-out attack on our rights as Americans with his nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

“Make no mistake: Judge Gorsuch is a radical choice for the Supreme Court. If confirmed, he will be a vote to end a woman’s right to choose, reverse progress on LGBT rights, and champion the interests of big business over working families. It is a deeply disturbing fact that Judge Gorsuch is the architect of the Hobby Lobby decision, which allowed employers to deny female employees access to contraception.

“The Supreme Court is the final guardian of both our Constitution and our rights as Americans. With his far-right views, we cannot trust Judge Gorsuch to uphold either the Constitution or the freedoms we enjoy in the United States. The Senate must reject the Gorsuch nomination.”

Rep. Tom Emmer

Congrats @JusticeNGorsuch for being nominated to @SCOTUS. Glad to have a proud defender of the Constitution join our nation's highest court — Tom Emmer (@RepTomEmmer) February 1, 2017

Rep. Jason Lewis

Excellent #SCOTUS pick in Judge Gorsuch who a decade ago was confirmed by Senate without any opposition. #MN02 — Jason Lewis (@RepJasonLewis) February 1, 2017

State Rep. Erin Murphy, Candidate For Governor

“For almost a year, Republicans blocked any effort by former President Obama to fill out the Supreme Court and appoint a new justice. During this time of unease, uncertainty, and unrest, the appointment of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court has the possibility to jeopardize Minnesotan’s right to organize and collectively bargain, women’s access to safe reproductive health, and voting rights that ensure our democracy is fair and just.

“Neil Gorsuch will serve as a rubber stamp to a President that has already overreached his authority with unconstitutional executive action and may have even willingly ignored a court order blocking portions of his order. We must protect the rights of Minnesotans and the gains our country has made.”

Both Senators Klobuchar and Franken are on the Senate Judicial Committee, and will have the opportunity to question Gorsuch in a hearing.