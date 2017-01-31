Mpls. Rapper Prof Says Tour Van Broken Into, ‘Everything’s Gone’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis-based rapper Prof says everything that his team uses to make art and a living was taken when his tour van was broken into in California.

According to a Facebook post from Prof, the band’s van, “Heisenberg”, was robbed in Santa Cruz Monday. Prof says stolen items include cash, laptops, passports, a hard drive containing an unreleased music video, DJ equipment, unreleased songs, music equipment and personal belongings – totaling about $30,000 to $40,000 in losses.

Here’s the post with video. (Warning: Strong Language)

“We are currently working on cataloging everything that was stolen, finding out what will be covered by insurance, and setting up a GoFundMe page to try and cover the rest,” Prof said.

Prof says he now needs help from fans and hopes to continue the tour once the equipment is replaced.

The GoFundMe page is expected to be posted Tuesday. (story will be updated with that information when it’s available.)

Another Minneapolis rapper, Sims, had a similar experience in November 2016 when his tour van was broken into and more than $18,000 was stolen. A GoFundMe campaign managed to raise $19,072 in two months.

