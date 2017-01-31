Mpls. Police: 5K March Downtown To Protest Trump’s Immigrant Ban

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say about 5,000 people stood in solidarity and marched in downtown Minneapolis Tuesday night to protest President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.
Protesters held up signs and chanted against the temporary travel ban, which prevents citizens from seven predominantly-Muslim countries from entering the United States for 90 days. It also bans all refugees from entering for 120 days.
The event, called “Speak Out Against The Muslim Ban,” was organized on Facebook, and began at about 4:30 p.m. near the Federal Courthouse.
Protesters told WCCO the new immigration ban is racist and unconstitutional.
“It is absolutely unacceptable to say that whole groups of people aren’t allowed to come into this country just based on their religion or based on what country they’re from,” said protester Cherrene Horazuk.
Police had to close several downtown streets as the crowd grew. Some protesters have a personal connection to the issue, but most of the people WCCO talked to just wanted to show solidarity with refugees affected by the ban. Police say the march ended at about 7 p.m.
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota Vice President Maureen Warren says her organization is the state’s largest provider of refugee resettlement services.
Warren says it has been a very scary time for the families that work with LSS. She says 11 refugees that had immediate plans to come to Minnesota within the next two weeks must now find another place to resettle.
