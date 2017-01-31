Man Killed In North Minneapolis Identified

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man who was discovered with a fatal head injury on the north side of Minneapolis over the weekend has been identified.

Police responded to a call on the 3700 block of Aldrich Avenue North at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a significant injury to his head in a garage. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

On Tuesday, they identified the victim as 56-year-old Steve Parker. According to the medical examiner, he lived where he was found dead.

The cause of death was listed as head trauma, and deemed a homicide.