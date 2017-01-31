Sheriff: Princeton Man, 33, Killed In ATV Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says a 33-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash Saturday.
Sheriff Joel Brott says the accident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. in Blue Hill Township near the intersection of 172nd Street and 319th Avenue.
The ATV driver — identified as Jacob Draper of Princeton — was driving the vehicle when it overturned in an agricultural field, according to Brott.
Brott says despite life-saving measures attempted, Draper died at the scene. He was the only occupant on the ATV.
The cause of the accident is being investigated.