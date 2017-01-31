Sheriff: Buffalo Man Injured In St. Louis County Snowmobile Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 55-year-old Buffalo man had to be airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital on Monday after crashing his snowmobile into a tree in northern Minnesota, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities responded at about 1:40 p.m. to a snowmobile crash with injuries at on the Voyageur Snowmobile Trail between Ash River and Crane Lake near Little Johnson Lake. Officers with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department responded, along with International Falls Ambulance, Kabetogama Fire and First Responders, St. Louis County Rescue Squad and the Voyageur National Park Service.
Authorities say several people were riding the snowmobile trail between Ash River and Crane Lake when one operator, identified as David Cady, lost control on a curve and hit a tree. He was transported to International Falls Hospital with non-life threatening injuries before being airlifted to a hospital in the Twin Cities.
Authorities say weather conditions may have made the trails and lakes icy at the time of the crash.