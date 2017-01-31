Transgender Locker Room Bill Withdrawn In S.D.

January 31, 2017 8:56 AM
Filed Under: LGBT, South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A bill that would have restricted the locker rooms that transgender students in South Dakota could use has been withdrawn.

Senate Education Committee Chairman Jim Bolin said Tuesday at the bill’s first hearing that its author wanted it withdrawn. The sponsor, Sen. Lance Russell, didn’t immediately respond to a telephone call for comment.

The bill required public school students to use the locker rooms, shower rooms and changing facilities matching their gender at birth.

The proposal was similar to one Gov. Dennis Daugaard vetoed last year. The Republican had said he would veto this bill too if it reached his desk.

Under the bill, schools could have provided alternative accommodations, such as single-occupancy restrooms.

Supporters said it was to protect student privacy, while critics argued it was discriminatory.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia