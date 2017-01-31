Trump Vows To Lower Drug Prices

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – In his meeting with the CEOs of the nation’s top drug makers President Trump vowed to make the FDA approval process easier, citing new treatments for the terminally ill.

“The patient within four weeks will be dead, and they’ll say, ‘Well, we still can’t approve the drug,'” Trump said.

He said he’d work to make the business climate more favorable so drug makers don’t leave the country.

But he also insisted the companies have to lower their prices when dealing with Medicare.

“If I go into a drug store and buy Aspirin, the Aspirin costs me less than what the United States pays for Aspirin,” Trump said.