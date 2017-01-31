Which Is More Expensive: Renting Or Buying?

A very common refrain from renters who hope to one day own a home is that they just need to wait until they can afford a mortgage. The truth of how expensive the average mortgage is compared to renting might surprise a lot of people.

Many Americans have been scared away from buying a home due to the scarcity of starter homes nationally. That lack of supply and a rising demand has kept home prices in many areas increasing quarter after quarter. The problem though is that with fewer Americans buying homes, that also means that more and more people are now competing for rental properties.

More demand on rental property also means higher prices in that arena, too. So which is it? Is it more expensive to rent or to buy?

Initial Upfront Costs

The assumption about affording a mortgage has been fairly accurate throughout history, but times are different right now in the U.S. housing market due to market regulations following the Global Financial Crisis. It’s true that closing costs and the down payment are the biggest barriers for many Americans in securing a home mortgage.

To help confront this barrier, many mortgage lenders are offering different loan packages that require smaller amounts of money down. For instance, FHA loans require as little as 3.5% in down payment. Mortgages insured by the VA require no money down.

On the other hand, landlords may have a huge supply of potential renters and can set very high rents, as well as strict criteria, including rising security deposits and multiple months’ rent in advance. When making the comparison between upfront costs for buying and renting, it used to be that buying was more expensive, but in many markets, some consumers will find that buying is actually cheaper than renting.

Monthly Costs

Monthly costs equate to the cost of a mortgage payment vs. a monthly rental payment. Mortgage payments have benefited this year with favorable rates.

Conversely, many apartments are charging similar amounts as a mortgage payment. Indeed, in some markets the monthly rental payment for a similarly sized property can actually be MORE.

The other consideration that renters may want to keep in mind when deciding whether to keep renting or to apply for a mortgage loan and buy a home is an old proverb: When you buy a home, every month you pay your mortgage. When you rent, every month you’re paying someone else’s mortgage.

Homeownership is the better path to building equity.

The Most Expensive Rental Markets

According to Business Insider, the most expensive rental markets in the U.S. are predominantly in California and other large metropolitan areas. Here are the top ten rental markets with the median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment:

San Francisco, CA $3,590 per month New York City, NY $3,340 per month Boston, MA $2,310 per month Oakland, CA $2,280 per month San Jose, CA $2,270 per month Washington, DC $2,200 per month Los Angeles, LA $1,970 per month Miami, FL $1,900 per month Chicago, IL $1,790 per month Seattle, WA $1,750 per month

