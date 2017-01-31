Wisconsin Sen. Johnson Calls Trump’s Travel Ban ‘Reasonable’

January 31, 2017 9:03 AM
Filed Under: Ron Johnson, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson calls President Donald Trump’s travel ban a “pretty reasonable proposal” and is asking opponents to read the executive order “and tell me what you disagree with.”

Johnson broke his silence on the travel ban affecting seven mostly Muslim countries in a radio interview Tuesday on WISN-AM. He says the order is being “blown out of proportion” by opponents.

He says Trump critics will “agitate with the smallest provocation.”

Johnson is also calling on Democrats to help Republicans quickly confirm Trump’s Cabinet appointees. Johnson asks Democrats to “give us a little hand here so this administration can actually get up and running and I think the roll out of these policies will be smoother.”

Johnson is chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee.

