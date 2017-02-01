4 Things To Know: Tillerseon Secretary Of State Confirmation, Saturn’s Rings & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From Rex Tillerson seeking confirmation as secretary of state to NASA releasing new images of Saturn’s rings, here is a look at the top four stories from Feb. 1, 2017.

Tillerson To Seek Secretary Of State Confirmation

Rex Tillerson will likely seek his secretary of state confirmation Wednesday after a successful 56 to 43 procedural vote Monday.

The full senate is slated to vote on President Trump’s nominee.

The former Exxon-Mobil CEO was praised Monday by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who called him “well qualified” with experience that will serve him well.

Women Celebrate World Hijab Day

It’s World Hijab Day.

Women across the globe will wear headscarves to celebrate.

Five years ago, a Muslim woman in New York invited others to experience what it’s like to live in America wearing a hijab.

The movement caught on and women of different faiths have decided to wear the headscarf this year.

Fleck’s First National Signing Day With U Of M

College football recruits will confirm their fall destinations as part of National Signing Day.

Many players have already made it known where they will go, but some big names have yet to make an announcement.

This will be PJ Fleck’s first signing day as the head coach of the Gophers.

NASA Releases New Images Of Saturn’s Rings

NASA has released new images of Saturn’s icy rings.

The Cassini spacecraft is on its final mission after being launched in 1997. Now, it’s sending back the closest images ever seen of the rings around the planet.

NASA said the rings are about 30 feet thick and made almost completely of chunks of ice, dust and rocks.

Scientists said the best images of Saturn are yet to come.