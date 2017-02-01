Ellison Holds Capitol Hill Rally Against Trump’s Travel Ban

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump took to Twitter to defend his controversial immigration policy.
In Washington Wednesday afternoon, Minnesota Congressman Keith Ellison lead a group of Democratic congressmen, immigrant advocates, and religious leaders in denouncing the President.
“If he can ban Muslims, he can ban 7th Day Adventists, he can ban Catholics, he can ban Jews,” Ellison said. “And I am telling you right now, we have to stand for each other right here, right now.”
Gold Star father Khizr Khan also spoke today. His son was killed in 2004 serving with the U.S. Army in Iraq. Khan drew sharp criticism from then candidate Donald Trump after he denounced him at last summer’s Democratic National Convention.