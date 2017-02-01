1 Dead After Truck Jackknifes On I-94 In Wis.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is dead after a truck pulling a semi-trailer jackknifed on Interstate 94 in Dunn County, Wis. Tuesday.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, just before 9:15 p.m. Wisconsin state troopers responded to a report of a semi-trailer that jackknifed on I-94 near Menomonie.
Upon arrival, troopers learned it was actually a pick-up truck pulling a semi-trailer.
Through further investigation, officials found the truck had been traveling westbound on I-94 when the 36-year-old man driver lost control. The truck jackknifed then slid down the road, hitting another semi-truck. It came to rest in a ditch with the trailer landing on top of the truck.
The driver was pinned in the truck and was killed on the scene. The driver’s identity is not being released at this time.
The driver of the other semi, a 67-year-old man from Naperville, Ill., did not suffer any injuries.
Wisconsin State Patrol is currently investigating.