State Patrol: Impaired Driving Suspected In Fatal Foley Crash

February 1, 2017 8:36 AM
Filed Under: Fatal Crash, Foley, Minnesota State Patrol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says impaired driving is suspected to be a factor in a two-vehicle crash that killed a woman who was driving with young children Tuesday evening.

According to the state patrol, the crash occurred on Highway 23 at 11th Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. There, a GMC Yukon was traveling westbound on the highway when it crossed the center line and struck a Chevy Tahoe driving the opposite way.

The driver of the Chevy, 34-year-old Lindsay Marie Cardinal of Foreston, was killed in the crash. Two passengers, ages 1 and 4, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Another passenger, age 5, was not injured.

The state patrol says alcohol and/or drugs are suspected in the driver of the GMC, a 29-year-old Milaca man. His name has not been released. He was hospitalized with serious injuries.

A passenger in the GMC, identified as 24-year-old Nicole Dawn Schmidt, also of Milaca, suffered life-threatening injuries.

