Relative: Stabbing Victim Was Killed By Teenage Daughter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A family member tells WCCO-TV that the juvenile girl arrested in connection with a Tuesday stabbing death in north Minneapolis killed her own father.
Coriel Lowry created a GoFundMe page for her uncle, 48-year-old Christopher Hoskins Sr. Via email, she said Hoskins, a mechanic and the father of eight children, was fatally stabbed by his 14-year-old daughter.
Police say the stabbing happened just before 5 p.m. at a residence on the 3200 block of 6th Street North. When officers arrived, they found a man with a stab wound. He was rushed to North Memorial Medical Center, where he later died.
Police would not comment on the relationship between the victim and the juvenile female suspect, but did say the suspect was transported to a hospital to be evaluated and would be booked into the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center with probable cause for murder.
On the GoFundMe Page, Lowry wrote that she hopes the donations will help give her uncle the funeral he deserves.
One Comment
More liberal love in the Village of Hope and Love and It’s All Free.
And at 14 years of age she’ll get a slap and told never >wink-wink< to do it to anyone else. Of course if you really feel the need to repeat we got your back then too.
What a waste of a poor guys life. Her, that vile little vermin – who cares what happens going forward. May she rot ,,,,,,