Life Story: Scott Vaupel

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Shakopee man used his musical talents to uplift the members of his church.

He also passed his musical abilities on to his three children.

Scott Vaupel, who was a stay-at-home dad, was only 40 years old when he lost his battle with colon cancer last Saturday.

Kari Miller Vaupel, Scott’s wife, said her husband decided to leave his job at Schmitt Music and take care of his young children while she worked as a doctor. She said it was an easy choice for him to make.

“He said, ‘Nope, I absolutely want to do it.’ And not once did he call or complain or call me at work and say, ‘Help!'” Kari said. “He absolutely adored being with these kids.”

And he loved music. Scott played seven instruments and sang. Scott and Kari shared a passion for theater. Together they started “Musicals With A Mission” at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Shakopee. Scott composed the music and performed.

After experiencing abdominal pain last year, he went to the doctor. A colonoscopy revealed a large tumor. Surgery revealed the cancer had spread.

“His first words out of his mouth [were] … ‘I want you and the kids to keep living. I’m sad about leaving you guys, but I’m sorry that you have to go through this.’ He kept saying that,” Kari said. “You kind of think, ‘Why would this happen?’ But then I think, ‘Look what he gave us. He gave us three wonderful children that he spent all of his time giving to them.'”

Scott’s kids — Landon, Hogan and Kerris — shared what they loved about him.

“One of the favorite things I liked to do with my Dad is I always asked him questions,” said 12-year-old Landon. “And then he would always answer them the best he could.”

Hogan, 11, says he believes he inherited his father’s musical ability.

“I’m in a choir and I play tenor saxophone, and the piano and the drums,” Hogan said.

His 9-year-old daughter, Kerris, cherishes her father’s playfulness.

“I really liked how he always sang and danced with me and we played a lot of games together, like ‘Guess the Princess,'” Kerris said.

Scott Vaupel’s funeral is this Saturday morning at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Shakopee.

