MSU-Mankato Mourning Death Of Student, Baseball Player

February 1, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: Adam Ellingson, Minnesota State University Mankato, Student Death

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials with Minnesota State University-Mankato said Wednesday the school is mourning the death of a student.

The school’s athletic department confirmed that Adam Ellingson, a Rochester native, died unexpectedly on Tuesday morning. Ellingson graduated from Rochester Lourdes in 2015 and played baseball at MSU-Mankato. He was a three-year letter winner at Rochester Lourdes as a catcher and pitcher, and also played football on the 2014 state championship team.

“We are all deeply saddened by Adam’s loss,” MSU-Mankato baseball coach Matt Magers. “He represented all of the qualities we look for in a Maverick Baseball student-athlete.”

School officials haven’t released any information about the circumstances surrounding Ellingson’s death. Memorial services are pending.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia