Playing Politics

February 1, 2017 4:10 PM
Filed Under: Immigration Ban, John Rash, John Williams, Keith Ellison, Minneapolis protesters, Patricia Lopez, Playing Politics, President Trump, Senate Confirmation Hearings, WCCO Radio


John Williams, John Rash and Patricia Lopez of the Star Tribune editorial staff discuss SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch, the Senate confirmation hearings, Rep. Ellison’s reaction to the immigration/refugee ban and the ethics of shutting down streets during protests.

More from The John Williams Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia