Warrants Issued For Plymouth Couple In Neglect Case

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A judge has issued warrants for the arrest of a Plymouth couple who recently moved to New Zealand. The two are accused of neglect in the death of their son.
Timothy and Sarah Johnson are both charged with child neglect resulting in substantial bodily harm, a gross misdemeanor, in the March 2015 death of their son, Seth.
Authorities say the 7-year-old boy died of pancreatitis without his parents taking him to the hospital. According to a criminal complaint, the Johnsons had issues going to doctors.
The Johnsons did not appear at their first court appearance Tuesday in Hennepin County. When the court learned the couple had absconded to New Zealand, Judge Gina Brandt issued warrants for their arrest.
It remains unclear how the extradition process will play out. Legal experts say the U.S. Department of Justice would have to get involved.
The maximum penalty for the negligence charge against the Johnsons is one year in prison and or a $3,000 fine.