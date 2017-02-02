4 Things To Know: Sec. Of State’s 1st Day, UC Berkeley Protests & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From the new Secretary of State’s first day on the job to UC Berkeley protests, here are the four stories to know for Thursday, Feb. 2.
Rex Tillerson’s 1st Day
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will spend his first day on the job at the State Department. At the top of his agenda: addressing concerns that President Donald Trump’s travel ban will make America less safe. Yesterday, the White House issued a clarification on the travel ban saying anyone with a green card is allowed to enter and leave the U.S. freely.
UC Berkeley Protests
Violent protests at the University of California, Berkeley forced the cancellation of a speech by a controversial Breitbart editor. Demonstrators set fires, set off fireworks, and tore down barricades yesterday angry about the event featuring, Milo Yiannopoulos. A spokesman for U.C. Berkeley says no one was seriously hurt.
TC Marathon
Runners, head to your computers! Registration opens for the 36th Annual Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon at 10 this morning. The race kicks off Sunday, Oct. 1, and will be limited to just over 11-thousand runners. One lucky person will win a grand prize VIP package — your own personal porta-potty at the start line just for you and your friends! To sign up, click here.
Groundhog’s Day
Punxsutawney Phil has spoken! Or just showed up. He saw his shadow today, so get ready for 6 more weeks of winter. Records dating back to 1887 show Phil has now predicted winter 103 times. He’s only forecasted an early spring 18 times — including last year.
