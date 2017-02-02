Charges: Disgruntled Fmr. Worker Threatens To Bomb Eagan Blue Cross

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 48-year-old Eagan man is accused of threatening to bomb a Blue Cross Blue Shield location because he was mad about getting fired, according to charges filed in Dakota County.

Gregory Rand Paulson faces one felony charge of threats of violence in connection to the late January incident.

According to the criminal complaint, police officers were dispatched on Jan. 30 to a Blue Cross Blue Shield location in Eagan. There, officers were informed that the location had received two letters mentioning bombs around the building – believed to be from the same person.

Blue Cross employees said that one letter came on Jan. 26 directed at the CEO with vulgar information and references in it. A second letter, also directed at the CEO on Jan. 30, was sent and included the following: “There ARE BOMBS placed Around the Buildings This is A DEATH THREAT! TO ALL BCBS Eagan Building Campuses. Murder plot to Kill All! Including You.”

Blue Cross employees suspected the threat was from a former employee of the café area, identified as Paulson, because there were references about the café in the letter, the complaint said.

Despite a search using a K9 trained to detect explosives, no bombs were located at any of the buildings.

When officers questioned Paulson, he admitted to working at the Blue Cross building for 5 to 6 years, but said he had no resentment when he left. He also said he didn’t know anything about the letters and said “I don’t know” when asked if his handwriting or DNA would match anything in letter.

After officers left Paulson’s address, Paulson requested a call from one of the officers. In the recorded call, Paulson admitted to sending the letters because he was mad about being fired and the way he was treated. He said he lied about not sending the letters initially because he was scared, the complaint said.

If convicted, Paulson could face up to three years in prison and/or a $3,000 fine.