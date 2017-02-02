Girl Dead, 2 Other Teens Injured In St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A juvenile girl is dead and two other teens are hurt after police responded to reports of gun shots in St. Paul.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of Case Avenue East around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. When they arrived, they found two girls and one man injured.

One of the girls died on the scene and a 17-year-old girl and 18-year-old man were taken to the hospital.

The victim’s cousin, who didn’t want to be identified publicly, told WCCO-TV over social media that the girl killed was 16-year-old Sadeya Hall.

A Go Fund Me Page was started Thursday morning to help pay for her funeral services.

St. Paul police haven’t identified the victims yet, but they do not believe this was a random act. They said it is still unclear what lead up to the incident.

People who live in the neighborhood aren’t surprised by the news.

“A lot of drug dealing, a lot of shooting. It’s a pretty bad area,” Renaldo Wade, who lives in the neighborhood, said.

“It’s scary to go outside and you have to face people getting killed every day,” Darren Moon said.

This is the city’s fourth homicide of the year.

St. Paul Police were on scene for more than 12 hours investigating.