Title: Graphic Design Internship – Spring 2017
Department: Creative
JOB DESCRIPTION: The Graphic Design Internship is designed to provide experience for students pursuing creative careers in television broadcasting. Interns have the opportunity to shadow and assist our staff to learn more about how Graphic Design pertains to the brand management of a television station.
Graphic Design students are currently being accepted for the 2017 spring semester. Internship positions for spring 2017 are available in the Creative department only at this time. CBS Television Stations will sponsor paid college internships for upper level students actively enrolled in an accredited educational institution only.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- All interns must be college students, and must be a Junior, Senior or Graduate student enrolled in an accredited institution and majoring or specializing in Graphic Design. CBS will require verification.
- Interns must arrange the internship through the education institution on a for-credit basis.
- Interns must be available for a pre-determined minimum of hours per week that will be determined by the requirements of their individual educational institution. CBS will require verification.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Application deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Please note, any application received after the deadline may not be considered.
ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
