Goin’ To The (Frozen) Lake: Frank, Chris Hit Crosslake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s February and that means we’re bring back “Goin’ to the Frozen Lake.”
This week, Frank Vascellaro and Chris Shaffer are heading to northern Minnesota to check out Winterfest in Crosslake.
The Crosslake Area has about 2,100 permanent residents, but about 60 percent of the homes here are considered seasonal. It makes a lot of sense when you consider the fact that Crosslake has about 121 miles of shoreline.
With that all that shoreline, you can bet the lake is a popular spot to be in the summer or the winter. There were plenty of ice fishing houses sprinkled around Cross Lake and the chain of lakes.
Frank and Chris checked out the Crosslake Dam, run by the Army Corp of Engineers. If you’ve been up to Crosslake odds, are you’ve been to this dam or next door to the campground, which is a very popular spot in the summer.
The Crosslake Dam is where the Pine River and Cross Lake meet, and the water is still rushing pretty good.
Northern Minnesota Railroad Heritage Center
One of the best kept secrets in the area is a small, unassuming building off County Road 3: The Northern Railroad Heritage Association, or Northern Trackers, was started all thanks to one woman and her love of trains.
