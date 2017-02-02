Twin Cities Man Pleads Guilty To Fatally Stabbing Pregnant Wife

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man is pleading guilty to fatally stabbing his pregnant wife, and will serve 65 years in prison as part of a plea deal.
According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s office, 31-year-old Yevgeniy Savenok was facing a trial on first degree murder charges. If found guilty, he would have been automatically sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Instead, Savenok plead guilty to two second degree murder charges for the death of his wife, 23-year-old Lyubov Savenok, and their son, Ellis, who was born through an emergency cesarean section after the stabbing, but died a few minutes later.
Savenok’s sentencing hearing is set for March 2.