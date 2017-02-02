Sheriff: 2 Suspects In Custody After Ham Lake Home Invasion

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says a man and boy are in custody – and two more suspects are still at large – after a home invasion in Ham Lake early Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded at 2 a.m. to an address on the 9000 block of Birchview Lane NE to a reported home invasion robbery.

The victims, a man and woman, reported that four male suspects broke in the front door of their house while they were sleeping. The victims said the suspects then threatened one of them with a long gun and assaulted the male victim while demanding money.

After searching the home, the suspects left with some of the victims’ electronics. When they left the home, the victims were able to get the license plate number of the suspects’ getaway vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says the license plate number of the suspect vehicle was registered to an address in Blaine.

Later, the suspect vehicle was stopped by Blaine police and two of the four suspects were taken into custody. A firearm and the victims’ belongings were also recovered, the sheriff’s office said.

The male victim did not require medical attention.

The adult male taken into custody has been identified as 21-year-old Eric Javon Gauthreaux of Blaine. He’s in custody at the Anoka County Jail pending possible charges. The unidentified juvenile male suspect, also of Blaine, is in custody in Lino Lakes.

The other two suspects remain at large. Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 763-427-1212.

The investigation is ongoing.