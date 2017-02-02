Somali Youth Group Ka Joog Turns Down $500K Grant, Cites Trump

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Somali youth development organization in Minnesota announced that it has declined a nearly $500,000 federal counter-extremism grant, citing the political climate under President Donald Trump.
Late Wednesday evening, Ka Joog made the announcement to decline the awarded amount of $499,998 in CVE (Countering Violent Extremism) funding.
The group says that as an organization trying to bring about change, it feels like the process “has been hindered” by the Trump administration, which it says is instilling fear, uncertainty and anti-Muslim sentiments. The group referenced Trump’s recent executive order on immigration and says his policies target Muslim-Americans and refugees.
“In order for Ka Joog to continue building community, it requires vigilant awareness of the work we must continually do to undermine all the socialization and injustice that leads us to behave in way that perpetuates more divisions,” Mohamed Farah, Ka Joog’s Executive Director, said.
In mid-January it was announced that Ka Joog and another organization, Heartland Democracy, were to be given thousands from the Department of Homeland Security for their efforts to counter violent extremism.
Ka Joog, which means “stay away” in Somali, was founded in 2007 in an effort to empower young Somali-Americans by emerging them in education, sports and the arts. Members have even traveled to Somalia and Kenya to spread their counter-terrorism message.
