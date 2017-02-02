Metro Transit Providing Free Transportation To Crashed Ice

“Avoid parking hassles and traffic congestion – take Metro Transit free to the 6th annual event on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Cathedral of St. Paul. Fans watch skaters compete in a race to the bottom of a long – and steep! – ice track. You have to see it to believe it!
“Free rides will be available on Metro Transit buses and METRO lines from Noon to 1 a.m. on Feb. 4. To get your free ride, simply download and print your transit pass here, then show the pass to your bus driver or Transit Police officer.
“The free-ride offer is not available on Northstar.”