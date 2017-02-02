Lakeville North’s Reuvers, Committed To Wisconsin, Has A Complete Game

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are a number of outstanding high school basketball seniors in the state going to major universities. One of the most promising is Lakeville North’s Nathan Reuvers, who is long, lean and he’s got a complete game.

Reuvers is blessed to have grown to be 6’10”, which helps when you want to play basketball. It also helps to learn to the shoot the ball from the perimeter — which makes Reuvers a complete package.

“I always was a good shooter, and I always wanted to work on that,” he said.

Growing up in this district, he’s had some great role models. Three years ago, J.P. Macura led his team to a state title before leaving for Xavier, and leaving an imprint.

“Before J.P. Macura was here, you just see a big guy like him, how hard he worked to get to where he’s at now, the season he’s having at Xavier, you kind of look up to that and you want to be like him,” Reuvers said.

Reuvers will stay in Big Ten country, having committed to play for Wisconsin. Many who have watched him say the Badgers are a good fit for his skill set.

He will be joined by another Minnesotan: Maple Grove stand out guard Brad Davison.

“One of the main things was player development,” Reuvers said. “Guys like me that play there and end up going to the NBA, I definitely take notice of that.”

For now, there is some unfinished at the high school level — a 15-1 team with it’s eyes set high.

“I think we’re just playing really well together, and we’re just winning a lot of games right now,” Reuvers said.