Crews Search St. Paul House For Resident Following Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Paul firefighters are searching a home for an elderly woman following a single-alarm fire early Thursday morning.
According to the St. Paul fire Marshal Steve Zaccard, around 1 a.m. crews responded to a call of a fire in the 1400 block of Park Street.
Upon arrival, firefighters found flames coming from the roof and rear of the home.
They began putting the fire out, but it took a while to get it completely quelled.
Through further investigation, crews believe the fire began in the basement and burned through the floor of the one-story home. They believe it had been burning for some time before it was called in. The house is likely a complete loss.
While on the scene, Zaccard said crews were receiving conflicting reports about an elderly woman who lived in the home.
They search most of the house, but did not locate the woman.
No firefighters were injured.