St. Paul’s The Strip Club Meat And Fish Announced Closure

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Saint Paul restaurant known for grass-fed steak and creative craft cocktails announced it’s closing.
The Strip Club Meat and Fish will close on July 1.
The owners said they decided to not renew their lease in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood, near Metropolitan State University and I-94.
Owner Tim Niver and Chef JD Fratzke said they wanted to give customers plenty of notice to use gift cards, and give the landlord time to try to find a new tenant.
The Strip Club opened in 2008. Niver also owns Saint Dinette in Lowertown and Mucci’s in West 7th. Those restaurants remain open.
