Thief River Falls Hockey Team Suspended After Player Misconduct

February 2, 2017 11:38 AM
Filed Under: Player Misconduct, suspension, Thief River Falls Hockey Team

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (AP) — The Thief River Falls school district has suspended all members of the boys’ varsity and junior varsity hockey teams after an external investigation uncovered misconduct by some of the players.

The school’s superintendent, Bradley Bergstrom, says the weeklong suspension began Monday and the players have forfeited one junior varsity game and two varsity games against Crookston and St. Cloud Cathedral.

A law firm hired by the district has met with each player, allowing parents to be there and students to share their side of the story. Bergstrom says “based on the outcome” of the investigation the entire team has been suspended and will be required to participate in an “educational component.”

Bergstrom declined to comment on the nature of the allegations against players, but says hazing was not the issue.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia