Wild Signs Goalie Alex Stalock To 2-Year Extension

February 2, 2017 5:18 PM
Filed Under: Alex Stalock, Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have signed goalie Alex Stalock to a two-year contract extension, allowing the club to protect All-Star Devan Dubnyk in the upcoming expansion draft.

Stalock has spent the entire season in the AHL, posting a 14-10-4 record with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage for the Iowa Wild. The 29-year-old has played in 62 career NHL games, all with the San Jose Sharks.

Stalock will make $650,000 next season regardless of where he plays. He’ll have a two-way contract in 2018-19 and make $650,000 in the NHL or $300,000 in the AHL.

The extension announced Thursday makes Stalock eligible for exposure in the expansion draft this summer for the Las Vegas Golden Knights. Backup Darcy Kuemper’s contract is expiring, making him ineligible.

