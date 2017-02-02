Former Wisconson Hockey Coach Jeff Sauer Dies At 73

February 2, 2017 6:16 PM
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jeff Sauer, who led Wisconsin to two men’s hockey NCAA titles, has died. He was 73.

Friend Bill Brophy says Sauer died Thursday at University Hospital in Madison after battling pancreatic cancer.

Sauer coached Wisconsin for 30 years, from 1982 to 2002. In his first year, he led Wisconsin to the national championship in 1983. He followed with another NCAA title in 1990.

Sauer, who grew up in St. Paul, Minnesota, led the Badgers to 489 wins. The Badgers also won two WCHA regular-season titles under Sauer and five WCHA playoff crowns. He previously spent 11 years at his alma mater Colorado College.

Sauer was named head of the U.S. National Sled Hockey Team in 2011. He also was associated with the American Hearing Impaired Hockey Association.

