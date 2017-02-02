Working For The Weekend: Entertainment Best Bets

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This is the weekend to embrace winter in Minnesota. Whether you are a skater or a skier, or prefer to just be a spectator, we have ways to do it all because we are Workin’ for the Weekend.

WinterSkate

If you’ve always wondered what it’s like to skate with one of Minnesota’s favorite mascots, this weekend is your chance. The Minnesota Wild’s mascot Nordy will lead a free skate-along at the Wells Fargo Minneapolis WinterSkate on Saturday in Loring Park.

Nordy will be on the ice from 2:00-3:30 pm, skating and taking photos with fans Skating on the rink is free, and complimentary skates are available.

Courage Kenny Ski and Snowboard Program

You can help give those with disabilities the chance to learn how to downhill ski and snowboard this weekend. Courage Kenny Ski and Snowboard program provides individual adaptive skiing instruction to people of all ages and abilities. Watch athletes and participants ski during a Ski A Thon at Afton Alps on Saturday and Hyland Hills and Trollhaugen on Sunday.

City of Lakes Loppet Festival

Friday marks the start of the annual City of Lakes Loppet Festival.

Warmer weather and lack of snow means changes this year.

With the exception of the luminary Loppet, all activities have been moved to Theodore Wirth Park. There you can watch 12,000 competitors taking part in one of the Loppet ski races, see the snow sculptures and the skijoring. The Luminary Loppet takes place Saturday night on Lake of the Isles.

St. Paul Winter Carnival

This is your final weekend to get to St. Paul’s Rice Park for the Winter Carnival. Ice sculptures are on display, sit in a Royal Throne made of ice, or visit the Vulcans Snow Park. The final day to visit the Winter Carnival in all of its glory is Sunday.