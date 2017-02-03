4 Things To Know: More Executive Orders Expected, ‘El Chapo’ In Court & More

February 3, 2017 7:58 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From more executive orders expected by POTUS to an accused Mexican druglord appearing in court, here are the four stories to know for Friday, Feb. 3.

More Executive Orders Expected

President Trump is expected to sign more executive orders at the White House today amid a growing number of disputes with foreign leaders. The White House made a surprise statement last night. It said new settlement construction and expansion of existing settlements might not be helpful in achieving Mid East peace. President Trump’s administration also had strong words for Iran, Russia and North Korea over its nuclear program.

‘El Chapo’ Court Appearance

Accused Mexican druglord “El Chapo” Guzman will appear in-person, in a federal court in New York. After two prison breaks in Mexico – El Chapo is spending 23 hours a day in solitary confinement. His lawyers are expected to argue for his release from solitary because they say he is lonely.

Jobs Report

The economy could get some good news today. The Labor Department will give its January jobs report. Earlier this week, payroll processor ADP reported businesses added nearly 250,000 last month. That could mean the government will report a spike in hiring.

Crashed Ice

Extreme sports are taking over St. Paul. Starting today, more than 100 men and women from around the world will compete in Red Bull Crashed Ice. They’ll take on a challenging 1,200-foot course of twists and turns. For free rides on metro transit and the light rail, head to wcco dot com to download the pass.

