Report: Average Cost of Wedding Over $35K

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s the time of year again when the online site, “The Knot,” releases its yearly report on weddings.
The site reported the average cost for a wedding in 2016 was $35,329, that’s up 8 percent from the year before.
In retort, The Washington Post came up with six things you could spend the money on instead.
They include:
- A food truck: $34,000
- A Model 3 Tesla: $35,000
- Feeding 350 school children, on weekends, for an entire school year: $35,000
- A tiny home: $35,000
- Going on $35,000 worth of extravagant dinner dates (For about $16,000, two people can dine at the world’s 12 most expensive restaurants. Which still leaves about $20,000 left over for airfare and hotels)
- Four tickets on the 50-yard line at the Super Bowl: $36,000