Dayton Will Begin Cancer Treatment As Soon As Possible

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton says he plans to begin treatment for his recent prostate cancer diagnosis as soon as possible.
The Democratic governor revealed his diagnosis last week, a day after collapsing during his State of the State address. A Mayo Clinic spokesman said Dayton’s cancer hasn’t spread beyond his prostate and is curable.
Dayton was upbeat while discussing his prognosis Friday, calling it “as good of news as you can get” with cancer. He plans to choose between surgery and radiation this week.
But Dayton says it can’t wait months until Minnesota’s legislative session ends. It’s unclear how much time he may need to recuperate after treatment.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)