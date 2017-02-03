Goin’ To The (Frozen) Lake: Frank & Chris In Crosslake (Day 2)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s February and that means we’re bring back “Goin’ to the Frozen Lake.”

This week, Frank Vascellaro and Chris Shaffer are in northern Minnesota to check out Winterfest in Crosslake.

Before Frank and Chris arrived in Crosslake, they heard from many viewers about the places they should visit while in town. Everyone said they guys had to stop at the big yellow house that’s home to Lake Country Crafts and Cones.

They each enjoyed “The Dozie,” which is three huge scoops of ice cream. Chris picked cotton candy, birthday cake and Superman ice cream for his, while Frank went for the Zanzibar chocolate, vanilla bean and butter pecan!

We’ve been doing these winter trips for a few years now and it’s always fun when you can find something that you’ve never even heard of before.

That was the case with Ice Car Racing. But in Crosslake, you’ll find a group of racers just about every Saturday in February who have a lot of guts and a need for speed.

You can catch races this Saturday at noon as part of Crosslake’s Winterfest. They race on Big Pine Lake just behind The Cedar Chest off County Road 3. The group will also race in Merrifield, which is just about 20 miles south of Crosslake.

Frank and Chris spent some time Friday at Crosslake Community School, where the Cabin Fever Carnival was in full force. The guys are pretty much big kids anyway, so they had to try some of the games!

The guys also spent some time Friday at the Riverside Inn, a bar and restaurant right on the Pine River. They served us up a great lunch of chicken and mashed potatoes.

They have great food and great people, and if you step outside you’ll find something a little unique: a bocce ball court that you can play in the winter! Thanks to Thor and Dana Vilson for teaming up with Chris and Frank, by the way!

Riverside will be hosting its Winterfest Bocce Ball tournament Saturday starting at noon. You don’t need to pre-register — just show up and play!

Here are some of the places they checked out on Day 2 of their trip.

