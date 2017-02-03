Man, Teen Charged In Ham Lake Home Invasion

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man and a teen from Blaine face several criminal charges in connection to an armed home invasion early Thursday in Ham Lake.
Eric Javon Gauthreaux-Travis, 21, and a 16-year-old boy were charged Friday by the Anoka County Attorney’s office.
The pair are alleged to be half of a foursome who broke into a home on the 9000 block of Birchview Lane Northeast at about 2 a.m.
The two victims told investigators that the four suspects entered the house. One of the victims told the suspects to leave, and was promptly assaulted by one of them. Another suspect pointed a long rifle at the other victim’s face and demanded money. They told police they also heard a suspect say “Hurry up and find that money, E-man.”
The victims said the suspects left with only a PlayStation 4, and fled in different directions. A van parked out front also fled. The victims were able to get the license plate number, which police tied to Gauthreaux-Travis.
Police found the vehicle two hours later with Gauthreaux-Travis and the 16-year-old inside, along with the PlayStation 4. One of the victims came to the scene and identified the suspects, both of whom were arrested.
Gauthreaux-Travis, who is in the Anoka County Jail, was charged with two counts each of first-degree aggravated robbery and first-degree burglary. The teen, who is at the juvenile facility in Lino Lakes, was charged with only one count each of the aforementioned charges.
Police are asking for anyone with information about the other two suspects at large to call 763-427-1212.
