Police: Inver Grove Heights Armed Home Invasion Was Not Random

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Inver Grove Heights police believe an armed home invasion Thursday night was not a random crime.
Police say the robbery happened at about 9:30 p.m. at a home on the 8400 block of Bryce Court.
The victims say two masked males with guns came into the residence, restrained the people inside and demanded money.
The suspects fled after taking cash and other items. No one in the home was harmed.
Police are asking for anyone with information on this case to call 651-450-2525, or 911.
